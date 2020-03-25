Tyler ISD gives update on COVID-19 response

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – While TISD is physically closed, students started back to school on Monday through virtual learning.

Teachers have been communicating through Google classroom and Zoom with hard copy materials still provided by the school.

“Our teachers are still providing e-learning opportunities as well, our curriculum instruction department is actually putting hard copy material to get out to parents whether it be through deliveries or potentially the mail,” said Marty Crawford, TISD Superintendent.

Just last week, the district began distributing material for parents and students. They handed the material out at the same time as lunches which fed half as many children on that day than they did the previous week. They believe the increase in lunch distribution is due to parents being opportunistic and making one trip for picking up food and curriculum.

While teachers are not in the classroom physically., they are working to make the best of every situation and modifying methods for their students. Because of that, the district has approved pay during these uncertain times.

“Last night the board action was to take care of the employee pay to make sure that we are continuing to provide our employees with compensation,” said Crawford.

With over 500,000 pieces of paper printed for the first curriculum pick up, the district is now looking at additional learning material.

“Now we’re looking at other ways to maybe adjust to maybe get these consumable workbooks that are already in these classrooms out to the students in their homes so we don’t have to continue these big print operations,” he said.

During Monday’s board meeting, the saying ‘Connection over perfection and grace over pace’ came up as a reminder during these times of uncertainty and patience with parents and students.

In just five workdays, they shifted 18,000 students and 2,800 employees into an entirely different system of operation.

“We just want to stay connected. That’s the most important thing is to make sure our teachers are staying connected with our students. That our campuses are staying connected with our parents. and understand that this is not a sprint,” Crawford said.

For more information, you can visit the Tyler ISD website.

When asked when the district expects to return to school, Crawford said they are looking for guidance from the state government and CDC.

“You know we have a goal this year and our goal is to graduate this class of 2020. These seniors deserve a ceremony at the very end that marks their accomplishment and we’re working hard and making sure we’re doing everything we possibly can within our power to pull that off,” he said.

He mentioned if they have to have the ceremony in May, that would be great, but if it happens in June or July then it will still take place.