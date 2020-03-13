Tyler ISD closes campus for one week due to coronavirus

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Tyler ISD announced on their website Friday afternoon that they are closing their campus for one week for a “community mitigation period” due to the spread of the coronavirus, joining many East Texas school districts who have done the same.

The District will continue to monitor and evaluate the situation prior to reopening school on Monday, March 23, and will communicate across all channels as updated information becomes available. During the Community Mitigation Period, district offices will be closed and all district events and competitions that have been scheduled within the district during this timeframe will be considered canceled until further notice. District travel for student competitions and events hosted outside of the district will be evaluated on a case-by-case basis.

This comes just hours after local officials released that three people in Tyler had tested positive for the virus. They are all believed to be travel-related and had recently been outside the United States.

There is also one case in the Longview area and many school districts, including Longview and Pine Tree ISDs, canceled all classes through the end of March.

Also earlier in the day, Gov. Greg Abbot declared a “state of disaster” for the entire state and also said that there will soon be a “drive-thru” testing facility in San Antonio. Abbott also said that the Texas Education Agency is asking for federal waivers of fees to school districts for lunch programs if they shut down for an extended period of time.

The UIL has suspended all interscholastic competitions until the beginning of April.

There are currently 39 confirmed cases of coronavirus throughout Texas.

Here is the full statement from the district:

As a precaution, Tyler ISD, along with other school districts in Smith County, have decided to have a Community Mitigation Period for the week of March 16-20, 2020. Schools will remain closed for students and staff during this time as we assess the situation in our community as travelers return from spring break.

Community Mitigation Periods are intervention strategies recommended by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) to help slow the potential spread of illness in communities, like COVID -19.

We are taking these steps out of an abundance of caution. Public health officials have not yet made this a requirement for public institutions. Nevertheless, given all we know at this time, and what we can anticipate based on the information Tyler ISD has received from local, state, and national agencies; including NETHealth, Texas Health and Human Services, Texas Education Agency and the Centers for Disease Control, we believe this is the most prudent course of action at this time.

The District will continue to monitor and evaluate the situation prior to reopening school on Monday, March 23, and will communicate across all channels as updated information becomes available. During the Community Mitigation Period, district offices will be closed and all district events and competitions that have been scheduled within the district during this timeframe will be considered canceled until further notice. District travel for student competitions and events hosted outside of the district will be evaluated on a case-by-case basis.

Meanwhile, take care of yourself, your family, and those around you and continue to adhere to the preventative measures as recommended by public health officials; such as washing your hands, limiting travel and practicing social distancing.

Tyler ISD will continue to provide the most current and up-to-date information in regard to future closings. Further details on the framework of Tyler ISD’s Community Mitigation Period are still being worked out and will be communicated over the weekend. We urge you to continue to check our Tyler ISD website and other Tyler ISD social media outlets for additional information as it becomes available. This is a rapidly changing situation and we thank you for your patience and partnership as we work together to deliver a successful learning experience for our students under these unprecedented circumstances.