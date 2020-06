TYLER, Texas (KETK) A popular Tyler coffee shop is going to be shutting down temporarily.

According to their Facebook page, The Foundry Coffee House had an employee test positive for the coronavirus.

Due to the result, they have decided to close for a short time, so that they can thoroughly clean the building.

The establishment is expected to be closed at least on Wednesday, and will post to their social media with more information when they will be reopening.