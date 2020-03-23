Tyler Area Chamber of Commerce helping local businesses make adjustments

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – While the nation is taking an economic hit, Tyler businesses are suffering as well.

Due to recent restrictions, fewer people are traveling, shopping, and going out to eat.

The President of the Tyler Area Chamber of Commerce spoke with KETK about the impact the new regulations are having on East Texas.

“Our new restaurants we literally cut the ribbon on over the last couple of months are going to have to go into survival mode,” said Tom Mullins.

Mullins says he’s been working with several small businesses across Tyler and is relaying the message about loans and federal aid that will likely come as coronavirus relief.