Two Texas A&M sororities under chapter-wide quarantine after more than one dozen COVID-19 cases

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KETK) – Two Texas A&M sororities are under chapter-wide quarantines after an outbreak of coroanvirus was traced back to them.

University officials say 14 members of the Delta Delta Delta and Kappa Kappa Gamma sororities have tested positive for COVID-19.

All members are being told to stay in the sorority homes. The schools says the sororities have been responsive and are following the required steps.

Guidelines include limiting gathers to less than 10 people, wearing a face mask, and practicing social distancing.

Earlier this week, a sorority was quarantined at Oklahoma State University after nearly two dozen members tested positive for the virus. The university is also conducting contact tracing and notifying others who have been exposed.

