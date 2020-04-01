Two more cases of COVID-19 reported in Harrison County

HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Two more cases have been reported in Harrison County, according to the county Facebook page.

One of the cases is travel-related and the second is still under investigation.

The total in Harrison County is five with the total in East Texas at 115.

Smith County – 42, 1 death

Bowie County – 9, 1 death

Harrison County – 5, 1 death

Van Zandt County – 2, 1 death

Gregg County – 7

Angelina County – 5

Cherokee County – 5

Nacogdoches County – 6

Polk County – 5

Shelby County – 4

Rusk County – 6

Panola County – 3

Cass County – 4

Upshur County – 2

Camp County – 1

Franklin County – 1

Henderson County – 3

Hopkins County – 1

Morris County – 1

San Augustine County – 1

Wood County – 1

Anderson – 1

(NOTE: Data may be unavailable during high traffic times.)