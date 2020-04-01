1  of  2
Two more cases of COVID-19 reported in Harrison County

HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Two more cases have been reported in Harrison County, according to the county Facebook page.

One of the cases is travel-related and the second is still under investigation.

The total in Harrison County is five with the total in East Texas at 115.

Smith County – 42, 1 death
Bowie County – 9, 1 death
Harrison County – 5, 1 death
Van Zandt County – 2, 1 death
Gregg County – 7
Angelina County – 5
Cherokee County – 5
Nacogdoches County – 6
Polk County – 5
Shelby County – 4
Rusk County – 6
Panola County – 3
Cass County – 4
Upshur County – 2
Camp County – 1
Franklin County – 1
Henderson County – 3
Hopkins County – 1
Morris County – 1
San Augustine County – 1
Wood County – 1
Anderson – 1

