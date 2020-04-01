Two coronavirus cases reported in Rusk County

RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Rusk county OEM confirmed two additional cases in Rusk County.
They were informed of one positive case Tuesday night in Overton and another case Wednesday in Laneville.
Both are considered travel-related.
That brings the East Texas total to 111.
- Smith County – 42, 1 death
- Bowie County – 9, 1 death
- Harrison County – 3, 1 death
- Van Zandt County – 2, 1 death
- Gregg County – 8
- Angelina County – 5
- Cherokee County – 5
- Nacogdoches County – 4
- Polk County – 4
- Shelby County – 4
- Rusk County – 6
- Panola County – 3
- Cass County – 4
- Upshur County – 2
- Camp County – 1
- Franklin County – 1
- Henderson County – 3
- Hopkins County – 1
- Morris County – 1
- San Augustine County – 1
- Wood County – 1
- Anderson – 1