Two cases confirmed in Hopkins County

HOPKINS COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The Texas Department of State Health Services confirmed two more cases in Hopkins County on Monday.
That brings the total to three in Hopkins County and 98 in East Texas.
- Smith County – 37, 1 death
- Bowie County – 9, 1 death
- Van Zandt County – 2, 1 death
- Gregg County – 6
- Angelina County – 5
- Nacogdoches County – 4
- Polk County – 4
- Shelby County – 4
- Cherokee County – 4
- Rusk County – 4
- Cass County – 2
- Upshur County – 2
- Camp County – 1
- Franklin County – 1
- Harrison County – 3
- Henderson County – 1
- Hopkins County – 3
- Morris County – 1
- Panola County – 2
- San Augustine County – 1
- Wood – 1