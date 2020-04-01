Two cases confirmed in Hopkins County

HOPKINS COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The Texas Department of State Health Services confirmed two more cases in Hopkins County on Monday.

That brings the total to three in Hopkins County and 98 in East Texas.

  • Smith County – 37, 1 death
  • Bowie County – 9, 1 death
  • Van Zandt County – 2, 1 death
  • Gregg County – 6
  • Angelina County – 5
  • Nacogdoches County – 4
  • Polk County – 4
  • Shelby County – 4
  • Cherokee County – 4
  • Rusk County – 4
  • Cass County – 2
  • Upshur County – 2
  • Camp County – 1
  • Franklin County – 1
  • Harrison County – 3
  • Henderson County – 1
  • Hopkins County – 3
  • Morris County – 1
  • Panola County – 2
  • San Augustine County – 1
  • Wood – 1

