Two additional Henderson ISD students test positive for COVID-19

HENDERSON, Texas (KETK) – Two more Henderson ISD students have tested positive for the coronavirus, according to a release from the district. This bring s the total up to seven for the district.

The first student is in high school and developed symptoms on campus back on Monday, August 10.

The student was isolated by our campus nurse, picked up by a parent, and has not returned to campus. The student was tested later that day with the positive result being reported later. David Chenault, Henderson ISD

The second students is in elementary school and was last on campus back on Friday, August 7. The student had a family member test positive for the virus and did not return to school. The person later tested positive.

The district has informed staff and parents of students who may have had contact with either of them. Officials are also cleaning and sanitizing the areas of campus where the student had contact.

Out of an abundance of caution, we are asking all of our high school and elementary school students and staff to continue monitoring their health and checking for symptoms on a regular basis. David Chenault

Henderson ISD was the first school district in East Texas to resume in-person classes since the pandemic began. They went back nearly two weeks ago on August 5.

One day after they returned, a student-athlete tested positive for the virus. However, the student was not on campus that day and had acquired it off-campus.

Last week, three students and one staff member also tested positive for the virus.