TUNE IN TO KETK: Abbott, top Texas officials to give COVID-19 briefing at noon

AUSTIN, Texas (KETK) – Gov. Greg Abbott will be giving an update on Texas’ response to the coronavirus pandemic in Austin at noon Thursday.

The governor will be joined by Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, Speaker of the House Dennis Bonnen, Chief Nim Kidd of the Texas Division of Emergency Management, and other top health officials.

Several key statistics, including the number of COVID-19 hospitalizations, have trended down in recent weeks. It is unclear if he will ease restrictions that are still in place across the state, including the ban on bars being opened.

However, the number of current active cases throughout the state is still much higher than when initial restrictions and shutdown orders were put in place back in the spring.

With the return of college students to most campuses as well as many high school districts throughout Texas, many health officials in the state are worried about cases trending back up.

