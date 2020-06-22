TUNE IN: Hospitalizations from COVID-19 in Texas double in past 3 weeks, Abbott to give an update at 2 p.m.

AUSTIN, Texas (KETK) – Gov. Greg Abbott will give another update about the state’s response to the coronavirus as hospitalizations and positive test rates continue to rise across Texas.

In the update, Gov. Abbott is expected to address two metrics as the state continues to reopen businesses during the pandemic — the COVID-19 positive test rate and hospitalizations. Those were the statistics he pointed at when the economy began the reopen under his phased plan.

At a press conference last week, Abbott stressed that the rises in these two rates raises “concerns, but there is no reason to be alarmed.”

"It does raise concerns, but there is no reason to be alarmed. We remain at the lowest threat level for our hospital capacity," says Abbott about the rising spike of hospitalizations. — Patrick Cunningham (@pmc3_83) June 16, 2020

There are currently more than 3,500 Texans hospitalized from the virus across the state, more than double since the beginning of June.

Since the state began to reopen, the positive test rate has risen nearly 3%. KETK News and FOX 51 will broadcast the press conference live as well as stream it on our website.