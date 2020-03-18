Trump: US-Canada border closed to non-essential travel

President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting with tourism industry executives about the coronavirus, in the Cabinet Room of the White House, Tuesday, March 17, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

WASHINGTON (KETK) – President Trump announced on Twitter Wednesday morning that the U.S.-Canada border will be closed to “non-essential travel” until further notice.

We will be, by mutual consent, temporarily closing our Northern Border with Canada to non-essential traffic. Trade will not be affected. Details to follow! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 18, 2020

This is the latest travel restriction imposed due to the spread of the coronavirus. In the tweet, Trump said that trade would not be affected.

On Monday, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced that he was closing the border, with the exception of diplomats and U.S. citizens. But with Trump’s announcement, that closing has been expanded.

Trudeau also announced last week that his wife had tested positive for the coronavirus and he would be in isolation.

Trump has already restricted air travel back to the United States for foreign nationals in an attempt to stop the spread of COVID-19. Those countries include China, Iran, and several European countries.

An exception was initially made for flights from the United Kingdom and Ireland, but Trump has since added them to the list.

U.S. citizens can return, but must fly into one of thirteen selected airports for screening. The policy has caused intense delays at several of the airports, including DFW.