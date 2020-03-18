Closings
There are currently 44 active closings. Click for more details.

East Texas Coronavirus Coverage

Business Closures

East Texas City Closures

CDC information on COVID-19

Trump: US-Canada border closed to non-essential travel

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting with tourism industry executives about the coronavirus, in the Cabinet Room of the White House, Tuesday, March 17, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

WASHINGTON (KETK) – President Trump announced on Twitter Wednesday morning that the U.S.-Canada border will be closed to “non-essential travel” until further notice.

This is the latest travel restriction imposed due to the spread of the coronavirus. In the tweet, Trump said that trade would not be affected.

On Monday, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced that he was closing the border, with the exception of diplomats and U.S. citizens. But with Trump’s announcement, that closing has been expanded.

Trudeau also announced last week that his wife had tested positive for the coronavirus and he would be in isolation.

Trump has already restricted air travel back to the United States for foreign nationals in an attempt to stop the spread of COVID-19. Those countries include China, Iran, and several European countries.

An exception was initially made for flights from the United Kingdom and Ireland, but Trump has since added them to the list.

U.S. citizens can return, but must fly into one of thirteen selected airports for screening. The policy has caused intense delays at several of the airports, including DFW.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

VANISHED: Missing in East Texas

More Vanished

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

Community Calendar