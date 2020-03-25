Trump grants Abbott’s major disaster declaration request for Texas from coronavirus

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott speaks to reporters at a press conference on May 3, 2019 at the Texas Capitol. (Nexstar Photo/Wes Rapaport)

WASHINGTON (KETK) – Gov. Abbott announced Wednesday afternoon that President Trump granted his request for a major disaster declaration for Texas due to the coronavirus.

GREAT NEWS.



President Trump just granted a Major Disaster Declaration for Texas.



This will expand the resources available to Texas & speed our ability to robustly respond to #coronavirus. #COVID19 #txlege — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) March 25, 2020

Abbott sent a letter to President Trump on Monday asking for the declaration under the Stafford Disaster Relief and Emergency Assistance Act.

“COVID-19-related expenses and obligations are already exceeding $50 million and that will only rise as our efforts continue, wrote Abbott. “Additional federal funding is essential for us to maintain our aggressive course of action to protect our state.”

The declaration will open up the state to receive more federal funding in its response to the coronavirus. In particular, the state has requested resources to overcome a lack of medical equipment, testing supplies, and hospital beds.

There are currently more than 1,000 cases in Texas with so far nearly 15 people dead.

In East Texas, the first confirmed death from COVID-19 was announced on Wednesday with a 91-year-old man passing away in Smith County. The county has 16 cases out of the 26 confirmed in the Piney Woods.

There have been no mandatory shelter-in-place orders issued in East Texas. On Tuesday, Gregg County released a statement allowing for such an order, but that it was optional for residents.

Gov. Abbott’s executive order from last week is set to last at least another 9 days. It put in place several social distancing restrictions including: