Trump considering an ‘Explore America’ travel credit to boost economy

WASHINGTON (KETK) – President Trump made comments at a roundtable in May that has prompted speculation that he is considering a domestic travel credit as part of a second stimulus payment.

On May 18, Trump met with restaurant and tourism executives to discuss the future of the two industries amid the pandemic. According to a White House transcript, Trump suggested a possible credit to cover travel expenses.

“Create an ‘Explore America’ – that’s ‘Explore,’ right?” Trump said, according to the transcript. “Explore America tax credit that Americans can use for domestic travel, including visits to restaurants. That’s a big deal.”

The president did not mention a specific amount, but the Orlando Sentinel has reported that lobbyists are circulating a proposal that would give people an extra $4,000 in tax breaks to spend at U.S. theme parks, restaurants, hotels and other travel-related businesses.

Early drafts are reportedly proposing covering 50% of airfare and other travel costs through the end of 2021.

U.S. Travel Association President and CEO Roger Dow praised the tax credit in a statement last month, saying:

“An ‘Explore America’ tax credit and campaign will do wonders to put America back on the path to prosperity. We applaud the president’s support, and with our industry’s health and safety guidance for the reopening of travel businesses in place, we are very prepared to work with the administration to push the effort forward at the right time.”

Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin suggested last week that the administration is considering sending another round of stimulus checks, but the amount is unclear. Several other ideas have also been proposed by Democrats and Republicans.

Last month, the HEROES Act was passed by House Democrats that offered another $1,2000 check, but also expanded who could receive money. This second round, which has currently not moved in the Senate, would allow college students and older teenagers to be sent a check.