Trinity County announces first COVID-19 case, man in his 70s

TRINITY, Texas (KETK) – The coronavirus has made it to one of the most southern points of East Texas as Trinity County announced Friday they have confirmed their first case.

The patient is described as a male in his 70s. It is unknown whether it was travel-related or community spread.

Trinity County authorities held a Q&A session on Facebook live Friday afternoon.

There are now 156 cases of coronavirus in East Texas. Here is the most recent tally as it has spread across 24 counties:

  • Smith County – 53, 1 death
  • Bowie County –14, 1 death
  • Harrison County – 5, 1 death
  • San Augustine County – 3, 1 death
  • Van Zandt County – 3, 1 death
  • Gregg County – 13
  • Nacogdoches County – 11
  • Angelina County – 8
  • Rusk County – 7
  • Polk County – 7
  • Cherokee County – 6
  • Cass County – 4
  • Shelby County – 4
  • Panola County – 4
  • Hopkins County – 3
  • Upshur County – 3
  • Camp County – 1
  • Franklin County – 1
  • Henderson County – 1
  • Morris County – 1
  • Wood County – 1
  • Anderson – 1
  • Titus County – 1
  • Trinity County – 1

