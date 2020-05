MIAMI, Florida (AP) — Carnival Cruise Line announced Monday it will start cruising again from Florida and Texas beginning in August. These Caribbean trips are the first announced by one of the major cruise lines since the coronavirus pandemic forced a near-total pause in the global cruise industry.

The ports of Miami, Cape Canaveral, and Galveston were selected because they are accessible by car for the majority of the guests, the company said in a statement. The eight ships named by the company have itineraries showing stops in the Bahamas, the Cayman Islands, Jamaica, and Mexico, among other places.