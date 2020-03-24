TRANE employee tests positive for coronavirus, plant temporarily closed

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – An employee at TRANE Manufacturing Plant in Tyler has tested positive for COVID-19. The plant has been temporarily closed for deep cleaning.

The individual is receiving medical treatment and is home in isolation, according to the company.

Employees who came in contact with the individual who tested positive are being asked to quarantine.

“Our #1 priority is the health and safety of our people, and we have been following all guidelines from the World Health Organization (WHO), the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the local health department. This includes added safety and hygiene protocols, and educational and support resources for our employees.”