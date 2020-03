Yvette Arrington, with the New York Stock Exchange Trading Floor Operations, works on the floor of the NYSE, Monday, March 9, 2020. Stocks went into a steep slide Monday on Wall Street as coronavirus fears and a crash in oil prices spread alarm through the market, triggering the first automatic trading halt in over two decades. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)

NEW YORK (AP) – Trading on Wall Street has been temporarily suspended after the DOW plunges nearly 1,700 points just minutes after opening.

This comes after President Trump announced new travel restrictions from Europe in an effort to contain the coronavirus.

It is the second time that trading has been suspended this week and it officially has become a bear market following this week’s drastic losses.

