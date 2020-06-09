Titus County up to 635 total COVID-19 cases, most only with light symptoms

MT. PLEASANT, Texas (KETK) – Titus County Judge Brian Lee announced Tuesday morning that the county was up to 635 cases of coronavirus, by far more than any other county.

Despite the rather high number for a jurisdiction with only 32,000 residents, there is currently only one patient at Titus Regional Medical Center, according to Lee. The patients is not on a ventilator.

There are 199 recovered patients in the county. Even with the high number of cases, Titus County has only had three confirmed death from the virus while other counties with much lower cases numbers have had severeal times the amount of deaths. These include:

Bowie County (176 cases/13 deaths)

Harrison County (258 cases/26 deaths)

Nacogdoches County (294 cases/22 deaths)

Panola County (243 cases/22 deaths)

East Texas has over 3,400 cases and here is the most recent tally: