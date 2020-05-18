Titus County reports 22 more cases to bring it to 143

MT PLEASANT, Texas (KETK) – Titus County reported 22 new cases of the coronavirus on Monday afternoon to bring their grand total up to 143 total cases.

Judge Brian Lee posted the new numbers along with a breakdown by age group and gender

1-9: 1

10-19: 5

20-29: 28

30-39: 22

40-49: 30

50-59: 48

60-69: 8

70-79: 1

Titus County is one of the biggest hot spots in East Texas, along with their case per capita. According to the U.S. Census Bureau, the county has a population of 32,750.

This means that there is roughly one case per 229 people, by far one of the highest in the region. However, there has been 1 death, tied for the fewest in counties with more than 100 cases.