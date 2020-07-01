Titus County judge urges businesses to require face masks after crossing 800 total cases

MT. PLEASANT, Texas (KETK) – Titus County Judge Brian Lee urged in a statement on Wednesday that all businesses to require face masks for customers and employees.
This came after announcing that ten new cases were confirmed in the small East Texas community and it pushed the total case count to 809.
Lee said that county officials will follow up with personal visits to food service businesses.
Per an order by Gov. Greg Abbott, no county or city leader can punish residents for not complying with a face mask directive with jail time or even a fine. This restricts local leaders to only being able to advise residents to follow the requirement.
The order from Abbott came after he shut down bars last week and limited restaurant capacity to just 50%. Bar owners across the state, including one in East Texas, have filed a lawsuit against Abbott, saying the order is unconstitutional and will put them out of business.