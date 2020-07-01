Titus County judge urges businesses to require face masks after crossing 800 total cases

FILE – This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. On Tuesday, April 21, 2020, U.S. health regulators OK’d the first coronavirus test that allows people to collect their own sample at home, a new approach that could help expand testing options in most states. The sample will still have to be shipped for processing back to LabCorp, which operates diagnostic labs throughout the U.S. (NIAID-RML via AP)

MT. PLEASANT, Texas (KETK) – Titus County Judge Brian Lee urged in a statement on Wednesday that all businesses to require face masks for customers and employees.

This came after announcing that ten new cases were confirmed in the small East Texas community and it pushed the total case count to 809.

Lee said that county officials will follow up with personal visits to food service businesses.

Per an order by Gov. Greg Abbott, no county or city leader can punish residents for not complying with a face mask directive with jail time or even a fine. This restricts local leaders to only being able to advise residents to follow the requirement.

The order from Abbott came after he shut down bars last week and limited restaurant capacity to just 50%. Bar owners across the state, including one in East Texas, have filed a lawsuit against Abbott, saying the order is unconstitutional and will put them out of business.