Titus County confirms 3rd death, 46 new cases to bring total to 541

MT. PLEASANT, Texas (KETK) – Titus County Judge Brian Lee announced late Tuesday night that 46 new cases were confirmed to bring the total close to 541. He also said state health officials informed him of a third death from the virus.

Out of all 541 cases, only 84 have met the definition for recovery.

Lee also said that three days of state testing would begin on Wednesday.

East Texas crossed the 3,000 case threshold when the calendar turned to June. Here is the most recent tally: