Titus County confirms 2nd COVID-19 death; 28 additional cases, 87 in the past two days

MT. PLEASANT, Texas (KETK) – Titus County confirmed Friday morning that 28 new patients tested positive for the coronavirus, according to Judge Brian Lee. The county also announced that a middle-aged male between 50-59 has died as a results of the virus.

This comes one day after he announced that 59 patients had tested positive on Wednesday, drastically bringing the county’s case number up. Overall, Titus County has confirmed 87 cases of COVID-19 in the past two days.

The new cases also make Titus County the leader in East Texas for the most in the region with 248. They past Nacogdoches County, which is not far behind with 240. Nacogdoches County has reported 144 recoveries while Titus has just 20.

East Texas has nearly 2,250 cases throughout the region with 830 recoveries and 93 deaths. Here is the most recent tally: