Titus County case count up to 576, nursing home tests 100% negative

MT. PLEASANT, Texas (KETK) – Titus County confirmed 35 new cases of coronavirus on Wednesday on the first day of free testing, according to Judge Brian Lee. The case count is up to 576, by far the highest in Texas.

The Greenhill Villas Nursing Home in Mount Pleasant had every resident tested and all came back negative.

At the Civic Center, 231 people were tested for the virus. The free tests at the center run through Friday afternoon. Lee said that anyone can come by for testing, regardless of whether or not you show symptoms.

Outside residents are also welcome. The testing began one day after county officials received word from the state that a third resident in the county had perished from the virus.

East Texas is over 3,200 total cases and here is the most recent tally:

Anderson County – 85 (46 recovered)

Angelina County – 232, 5 deaths (90 recovered)

Bowie County -157, 13 deaths (84 recovered)

Camp County – 77 (7 recovered)

Cass County – 32, 1 death (27 recovered)

Cherokee County – 44, 2 deaths (19 recovered)

Franklin County – 6 (1 recovered)

Gregg County – 304, 7 deaths (77 recovered)

Harrison County – 253, 25 deaths (85 recovered)

Henderson County – 65 (34 recovered)

Hopkins County – 27 (6 recovered)

Houston County – 55 (45 recovered)

Marion County – 16 (14 recovered)

Morris County – 26 (9 recovered)

Nacogdoches County – 287, 20 deaths (204 recovered)

Panola County – 197, 22 deaths (61 recovered)

Polk County – 60 (20 recovered)

Rains County – 3 (2 recovered)

Rusk County – 52, 2 deaths (34 recovered)

Sabine County – 8 (3 recovered)

San Augustine County – 44, 2 deaths (14 recovered)

Shelby County – 207, 6 deaths (81 recovered)

Smith County – 215, 4 deaths (177 recovered)

Titus County – 576, 3 deaths (106 recovered)

Trinity County – 16 (3 recovered)

Upshur County – 20 (10 recovered)

Van Zandt County – 35, 1 death (18 recovered)

Wood County – 40, 2 death (21 recovered)