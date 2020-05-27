Titus County adds 67 new COVID-19 cases, first to cross 300

MT. PLEASANT, Texas (KETK) – Titus County confirmed another 67 cases of coronavirus on Tuesday to bring the small East Texas jurisdiction to 366 total. Judge Brian Lee made the announcement on his Facebook early Wednesday morning.

Lee expressed his frustration at how long it was taking to get test results.

We are getting test results so slowly that it’s almost useless for decision making. Many people are already well by the time they know they tested positive. Judge Brian Lee

Despite have a population of just over 32,000, the small East Texas county now has the most confirmed cases of coronavirus in the entire Piney Woods region. They are also the first county to cross the 300-cases threshold.

The next closest jurisdiction is Nacogdoches County with 254.

East Texas is closing in on 2,500 total cases and now stands at 100 deaths from the virus. Here is the most recent tally: