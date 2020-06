TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Thursday is the final day in Tyler to receive free testing for the coronavirus. The tests have been conducted since Tuesday.

The testing sites are located at the North Tenneha Church of Christ and St. Louis Batpist Church.

Today is the last day of free COVID-19 testing in Tyler. The walk-up testing is from 9am to 4pm at St. Louis Baptist Church and North Tenneha Church of Christ. You do not have to have symptoms to be tested, you do not have to live in Smith County and no appointment is necessary. pic.twitter.com/tFPwNdJbmN — SmithCountyNews (@SmithCountyNews) June 18, 2020

The locations are open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and first responders are welcome to get tested as well.

You do not need to be showing symptoms of the virus to get tested. There are no appointments necessary.