Closings
There are currently 44 active closings. Click for more details.

East Texas Coronavirus Coverage

Business Closures

East Texas City Closures

CDC information on COVID-19

Three staff members at Carlisle ISD exposed to coronavirus, schools remain closed until April 7

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CARLISLE, Texas (KETK) – Carlilse ISD released a statement saying that three staff members have been exposed to the coronavirus and will be under a 14-day quarantine.

The district will remain closed until April 7, with staff returning on April 6. During the closure, Carlisle ISD will provide instruction on accessing lessons, activities, and resource materials for school.

Starting March 23, lunch will be provided for free to students within the district. The meals can be picked up outside Carlisle Elementary in front of the 300 building.

Currently, Carlisle ISD has not received any positive results from staff or students and made the point that children’s well-being is foremost on their minds.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

VANISHED: Missing in East Texas

More Vanished

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

Community Calendar