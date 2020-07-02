Three more Tyler Junior College students test positive for the coronavirus, up to five total

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Three additional Tyler Junior College students have tested positive for the coronavirus, according to a release by the school.

TJC said that the three individuals had been on campus prior to their positive tests, but did not specify which of the five locations.

While we have taken significant measures to limit opportunities of exposure to the Coronavirus, we are also prepared for the possibilities that COVID-19 will make its way on to our campus. Our TJC protocols are in accordance with county, state, and federal guidelines and are continually reviewed/updated to match any given situation. Tyler Junior College

The Dean of Students and the Director of Risk Management were both informed and the students have been placed in quarantine. Local health officials were also notified.

TJC said that the three students would be allowed back on campus once they have made it three days without symptoms and get a release from a doctor.

Two other students also were revealed to have tested positive according to statements from June 25 and June 28. It does not appear that the school put any other information on social media about the cases.

They encourage anyone on campus to “take responsibility for their own safety and well-being through the use of protective face coverings, personal hand sanitizer, and maintain physical distancing.”