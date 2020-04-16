Three Deep East Texas counties announce 11 new coronavirus cases

LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – Three Deep East Texas counties confirmed a combined 11 new COVID-19 cases Thursday afternoon.

According to the Angelina County and Cities Health District, Polk County added three new cases, San Augustine County confirmed five, and Angelina County’s count rose by three.

San Augustine County has11 coronavirus cases in it respective jurisdictions, Angelina County now has 23, and Polk County now has 14.

East Texas now has over 560 cases of coronavirus in the area. Here is the most recent tally: