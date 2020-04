NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK) – Three more coronavirus cases have been reported in Nacogdoches County bringing the total to 21. That brings the total in East Texas to 249.

A breakdown has been provided by the Nacogdoches County Emergency Management Office and can be found below:

Patient 1

Male

60s

Not hospitalized

Patient 2

Male

60s

Not hospitalized

Patient 3