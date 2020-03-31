Third case confirmed in Cherokee County

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The Cherokee County Public Health Department confirmed a third case in the county.
The individual has traveled within the United States and officials are working to contact anyone who has had contact with them.
That brings the total to 76 in East Texas.
- Smith County – 32, 1 death
- Van Zandt County – 2, 1 death
- Gregg County – 5
- Rusk County – 3
- Nacogdoches County – 2
- Morris County – 1
- Cass County – 2
- Bowie County – 9, 1 death
- Hopkins County – 1
- Upshur County – 2
- Angelina County – 4
- Harrison County – 1
- Shelby County – 2
- Cherokee County – 3
- Franklin County – 1
- Henderson – 1
- Polk – 4
- Camp County – 1