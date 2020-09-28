The number of COVID cases rises in multiple East Texas counties

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The number COVID cases have risen across multiple East Texas counties, including Anderson, Bowie and Cass.

As of this writing, Anderson has 11 new confirmed and probable cases since their report on Friday. which brings the total number of confirmed and probable cases to 1,060. Out of the 1,060 there are a total of 600 active cases

Anderson County also released that there are currently, as of this writing, 439 reported recovered cases.

So far there have only been 21 deaths in Anderson County.

At the Bowie County Emergency Operations Center, they have reported 46 new cases since Thursday, September 28th for a total of 1,296 positive COVID-19 cases along with 71 deaths.

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases in Bowie County 9/28/2020 Total Cases in Bowie County 1296 Ages (Bowie County Cases) 0-18 155 19-29 204 30-39 159 40-49 183 50-59 174 60-69 168 70-79 135 80+ 118 Gender (Bowie County Cases) Male 566 Female 730 Deaths 71

Cass County, as of this writing, has had 30 new cases since Thursday which brings their total of cases to 370 with 284 recovered and 15 deaths. As of this writing, Cass currently has 71 cases.