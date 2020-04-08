Texas woman arrested after threatening to spread coronavirus

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (KETK) – A Texas woman is behind bars after reportedly threatening to spread the coronavirus intentionally in a Snapchat video.

Lorraine Maradiaga, 18, allegedly released the videos on Snapchat that she had tested positive for COVID-19 and that she would go around and spread the infection.

Police have charged her with making a terroristic threat, a third-degree felony. Under Texas law, she faces up to 10 years in prison and a fine up to $10,000.

Maradiaga turned herself in and changed her story to police, saying that she had not actually tested positive for the virus. A judge has ordered her into a 21-day quarantine when she is released.