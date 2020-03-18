Live Now
Watch Newsfeed Now
Closings
There are currently 44 active closings. Click for more details.

East Texas Coronavirus Coverage

Business Closures

East Texas City Closures

CDC information on COVID-19

Texas therapy dog bringing a smile to senior citizens who can’t have visitors

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Dog is man’s best friend, especially during these trying times with the spread of the coronavirus.

A Central Texas therapy dog has always brought a smile to the face of senior citizens at a nursing home. But the restrictions brought on by COVID-19 has meant temporarily suspending visits.

That doesn’t stop Tonka from bringing happiness to the residents. His handler Courtney Leigh says that she will continue to bring him outside the window of the patients as long as she has to.

Tanka is properly certified and has been doing work as a therapy dog for nearly a year.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

VANISHED: Missing in East Texas

More Vanished

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

Community Calendar