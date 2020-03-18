Texas therapy dog bringing a smile to senior citizens who can’t have visitors

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Dog is man’s best friend, especially during these trying times with the spread of the coronavirus.

A Central Texas therapy dog has always brought a smile to the face of senior citizens at a nursing home. But the restrictions brought on by COVID-19 has meant temporarily suspending visits.

That doesn’t stop Tonka from bringing happiness to the residents. His handler Courtney Leigh says that she will continue to bring him outside the window of the patients as long as she has to.

Tanka is properly certified and has been doing work as a therapy dog for nearly a year.