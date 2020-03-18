Texas Tech student tests positive for coronavirus

LUBBOCK, Texas – A Texas Tech University student tested positive for the coronavirus, according to the President of Texas Tech University.

The student was part of the group evacuated from Europe and is currently in isolation along with several other family members.

Below is a full letter from the TTU President.

Dear Texas Tech University Community,

I am committed to providing up-to-date information to our community as this situation continues to develop and today I’m writing to let you know that one of our students who we evacuated from Europe has tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), upon returning to Lubbock on Sunday evening, March 15. That student is currently in isolation, and several family members who have been in contact with the student are currently under quarantine. I must emphasize based on CDC guidance, we developed a strict protocol for transportation and accommodations for all students who were returning to the country. Despite our best efforts, one of our students has tested positive for the virus.

We have worked closely with the City of Lubbock throughout this crisis and we will have a joint press conference with city officials at 5:30, which will be streamed via Facebook Live on the City of Lubbock page, so you can learn more information. The safety and security of every student, faculty member, and employee is our top priority. We will continue to take all necessary measures to prevent the spread of this virus, and keep the members of our community safe.