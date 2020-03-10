Texas Special Olympics cancels training and competitions as precaution to coronavirus outbreak

TEXAS (KETK) – Special Olympics Texas released a statement Monday saying all training and competitive events have been suspended through March 31.

This decision was carefully made after Special Olympics International consulted with the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and after reviewing the latest guidance from the World Health Organization. Special Olympics Texas

Following the decision, Special Olympics programs have been instructed to do the following:

Coordinate with their local and state health departments to assess risk and postpone events accordingly.

Communicate precautions to all participants and remind individuals (athletes, coaches, volunteers, staff, and others in the Special Olympics community) who are sick to stay home.

Distribute and share prevention and education materials.

Coordinate screening protocols to identify individuals who have COVID-19 symptoms.

At the start of April, the organization will reevaluate the threat of the coronavirus.