Texas Rangers star power hitter Joey Gallo tests positive for coronavirus

ARLINGTON, Texas (KETK) – Joey Gallo, the home run hitting machine for the Texas Rangers, has tested positive for the coronavirus, according to the Dallas Morning News on Monday.

Joey Gallo has tested positive for COVID-19, he confirms through Rangers. Tested on 6/27; received results 6/29. Took another nasal test; that was negative. Took another saliva test on July 2 & yesterday results came back positive. Must have 2 negs 24 HRs apart. Is asymptomatic. — Evan Grant (@Evan_P_Grant) July 6, 2020

Gallo confirmed the report through the Texas Rangers. The club is asking those who test positive not to perform workouts. However, if they are feeling no symptoms, they can do a very light workout at home.

If Gallo can produce two negative tests within the next week, the report said that the team is “confident

Major League Baseball is set to start a modified season later this month, with a current Opening Day set for July 23. That scheduled is set to be released later on Monday at 5 p.m. Central.

The schedule is set to be regionally based with 40 games within the division and 20 interleague games. The AL West, home to both the Houston Astros and the Rangers, will take on the NL West.