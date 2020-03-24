Texas DPS worker lied about testing positive for the coronavirus

CARROLTON, Texas (KETK) – A Texas Department of Public Safety employee who originally reported they had tested positive for coronavirus has now admitted that it was a lie.

According to a release from the department, the employee worked in the Carrolton Driver License Office in the Dallas area.

The statement read that the department is “taking the appropriate disciplinary action.” It is unclear if the person is still employed with the department and their identity has not been released.

In Texas, there are more than 500 cases of coronavirus confirmed with at least eight people dead.

Here is the full statement from DPS:

Last week, the department was informed by one of our employees — an individual who worked in the Carrollton Driver License Office — that this individual had tested positive for COVID-19. In our efforts to notify and work with the public health authorities, it has been brought to the department’s attention that this individual provided us with false information, and in fact, the individual had tested negative for COVID-19. The department is taking the appropriate disciplinary actions against this employee for providing false information.

As a law enforcement agency, public safety is our No. 1 priority. Our mission is to protect and serve, especially when challenges arise like the ones we are facing today. We are deeply troubled that any inaccuracies were provided to the public based on the information given to us by one of our employees. The department is taking additional steps to ensure that this does not happen again.