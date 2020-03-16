Closings
There are currently 43 active closings. Click for more details.

Texas DPS extends renewal time for drivers license

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

AUSTIN, Texas (KETK) – Due to precautionary measures and ‘social-distancing’ recommendations from the CDC, the Texas Department of Public Safety is extending the time to renew expired driver’s licenses.

The extension will last for the duration of Gov. Abbott’s declaration of State of Disaster.

DPS considers these conditions to be met:

  • The expiration date on the drivers license or ID card is on or after March 13, 2020
  • The current date is within 60 days of the end of the State of Disaster

The extension only applies to the expiration date on licenses and not for people who are ineligible to drive due to suspension, revocation, or denial.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

VANISHED: Missing in East Texas

More Vanished

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

Community Calendar