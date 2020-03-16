Texas DPS extends renewal time for drivers license

AUSTIN, Texas (KETK) – Due to precautionary measures and ‘social-distancing’ recommendations from the CDC, the Texas Department of Public Safety is extending the time to renew expired driver’s licenses.

The extension will last for the duration of Gov. Abbott’s declaration of State of Disaster.

DPS considers these conditions to be met:

The expiration date on the drivers license or ID card is on or after March 13, 2020

The current date is within 60 days of the end of the State of Disaster

The extension only applies to the expiration date on licenses and not for people who are ineligible to drive due to suspension, revocation, or denial.