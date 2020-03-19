Texas chemical company shifts to make hand sanitizer amidst a shortage

HOUSTON (KETK) – A Texas chemical company has switched gears to produce hand sanitizer due to a shortage created by the spread of the coronavirus.

Custom Chemicals and Coding usually produces salt and brine remover, but has made a switch to where they are now making thousands of gallons of hand sanitizer.

Zach Mcalister, the owner, said that he has mostly given them to first responders but plans to also offer them to the general public soon.

However, he said that getting the raw material to create the sanitizer could pose a challenge.