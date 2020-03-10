Texas A&M University postpones return from spring break, citing coronavirus concerns

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KETK) – Texas A&M University is on spring break and will not resume classes until Wednesday, March 18 to allow for planning and logistics as the coronavirus outbreak continues to concern students and staff.

The university was scheduled to resume classes on Monday, March 16.

There are no plans to cancel classes. Texas A&M is not requiring that all courses move to an online format at this time. The university will continue to keep faculty, staff and students updated. Faculty will communicate with their students on changes. In addition, please check the university’s COVID-19 website for updates. Texas A&M University

Dining, transportation, health, counseling, and other services will be available including staff returning on Monday.

There have been no cases reported at Texas A&M and no students are presenting symptoms, including those who have returned from infected countries, according to the university.

The University of Texas is scheduled to be on spring break from March 16 through 20. There has been no information released whether they will be canceling classes.

On Sunday, Rice University canceled in-person classes after an employee tested positive for the coronavirus. The employee came down with the virus while on a cruise ship that traveled the Nile River in Egypt last month.

Out of an abundance of caution and to allow faculty and staff time to prepare for possible remote instruction this semester, in-person classroom instruction and undergrad teaching labs for the week of March 9 are canceled. During the week of March 9-13, faculty can provide material that can be completed remotely and does not require group interaction. Rice University

All events, gatherings, and parties of more than 100 people are prohibited on the campus grounds through April 30.