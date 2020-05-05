Texas Airbnb hosts preparing for reopening

HARLINGEN, Texas (KVEO) – For the last six months Janine Campbell and her husband have hosted this Harlingen home on AirBnB.

A two bedroom suite estate with a relaxing and pleasantly captivating exterior that was booked for an entire month straight. Until COVID-19 concerns brought bookings to a halt.

“We’re proud of how we’ve cultivated this property over the last couple of years to have birds and butterflies and all kinds of things just be here and ready for our guests. So we’re ready for them to get back to normal.” JANINE CAMPBELL

“We were bringing in $1,200 to $1,600 dollars regularly and that went away. So we felt it, we definitely felt it.”

With Texas re-opening and the shelter in place being lifted, they are ready to open back up with precautionary measures in place.

“We’re paying attention to cleanliness, scrubbing even harder, disinfecting even more as people come in and out. Just the surfaces people touch from doorknobs to counter tops. Making sure that they’re as clean and disinfected as we possibly can as often as we possibly can,” she added.

These are all enhanced cleaning protocols AirBnB has set forth for their hosts to follow. Many of which are Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommendations.

“They basically are telling us you know how much time it takes to turn over a room and just give yourself either a extra half day or extra full day to make sure that you are getting all the nooks and crannies and ensure that it is completely disinfected before you turn over and welcome the next guest,” she explained.

Campbell says hosts are also now required to ask a series of questions to guests before booking the room.

Extra measures to keep everyone safe.

“One of the things we’re going to include in our rooms is a policy that says here is what was cleaned the time it was cleaned and how it was cleaned just so they feel comfortable upon check in,” said Campbell.

For more information on the policy you can head on over to the Airbnb website here.