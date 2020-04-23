Telford Unit inmate with COVID-19 dies at Tyler hospital

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – An inmate who resided at the Telford Unit in Bowie County died at a local hospital on Monday, according to the Texas Department of Criminal Justice.

Willie Eanes, 84, was taken to UT Tyler Medical Center on April 14 after suffering from symptoms of COVID-19.

He suffered from a number of pre-existing medical conditions and tested positive for COVID-19 on April 15.

Eanes was serving a 45-year sentence for murder out of Tarrant County.

His family declined to have an autopsy performed, but COVID-19 is believed to have contributed to his death, according to the TDCJ.