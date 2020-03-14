SWEPCO temporarily suspends disconnections for non-payments until further notice

Closings
EAST TEXAS (KETK) – SWEPCO released a statement saying that they would be temporarily suspending all disconnections due to non-payments until further notice.

The company says they want to ensure the safety and health of all customers as concerns heighten in East Texas from the coronavirus.

We know our customers are concerned about their families and ensuring they have reliable electric service allows them to focus on staying healthy and well. We are committed to doing what we can to help our customers, our employees, and the communities we serve navigate this uncertain time.

SWEPCO

