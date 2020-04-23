SURPRISE TO SHOCK: East Texas man learns of stage 4 cancer after trying to donate kidney to Georgia father

DANGERFIELD, Texas (KETK)- Restrictions on medical procedures were lifted Wednesday, as Gov. Greg Abbott rolled out his phased plan to reopen Texas.

This comes just in time for one East Texas father, who’s been hoping and praying for a miracle.

21-year-old Daniel Stanley had it all with a wife, three children, and living his dream life on the farm.

Billboard sign for Georgia Dad Todd Heller, as he battles Stage 4 kidney disease.

That all changed when he saw a billboard ad driving through Texarkana heading home to Dangerfield.

“I didn’t get the number or nothing, all I did was see the picture, so I called some friends and they got a hold of the billboard and I gave them my information,” said Stanley.

The ad showed a picture of a happy family looking for someone to save Georgia’s father’s life after being diagnoses with stage four kidney disease.

“I lived for about 10 years with stage four kidney failure,” said Todd Heller, the father in the picture that Stanley saw.

Todd and his wife Kathy have spent more than a decade, searching for an organ donor.

“I got sick from an autoimmune disease in 2009 and that attacked my kidney and so we knew for a long time that eventually I’d have to get a kidney but my kidney function was getting less and less every year,” explained Todd.

Now, relying on dialysis 5-6 days a week to keep his kidneys functioning, Daniel soon became their saving grace.

“Its very hard even when you find someone kind enough to donate a kidney, to get a kidney that matches, and all the blood work and all the testing, its really like finding a needle in a hay stack,” said Todd.

It seemed to be a match made in heaven, until they received news that would shock both families.

“I went through all the testing and I was a perfect match,” continued Daniel. “Come to find out, I was diagnosed with cancer from Piedmont.”

Daniel has unknowingly been living with stage four cancer, which quickly spread throughout his entire body attacking his kidneys, heart, brain, and lungs.

“What would have been if I wouldn’t have answered God’s call,” a question Daniel asks himself every day.

Going through chemo and radiation treatments at the MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston, with no insurance to cover his medical bills, the Georgia family turned around and decided to help create a new billboard ad.

The new ad can be seen in Texarkana and soon nationwide. It asks people to donate and help Daniel.

The next step for him is several surgeries to remove the damage cancer has caused to several of his organs.

As for the Heller family in Georgia, they say another donor has stepped forward, and are hoping to prepare for surgery soon. To learn more about Heller’s journey, CLICK HERE.

If you would like to donate to Daniel and help him through his journey you can CLICK HERE.