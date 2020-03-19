Stewart Family Funeral Home limits service attendance to select family members only

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Social distancing has suddenly become the new norm as the coronavirus continues to spread across the world.

The restrictions will not affect funerals here in Tyler with Stewart Family Funeral Home announcing attendance restrictions for memorial services.

In keeping with the CDC guidelines which recommend gatherings of 10 or more participants be canceled, Stewart Family Funeral Home will limit viewings and funeral attendance to select family members only. We can offer the option of live streaming a chapel service for those who will not be able to attend. Attendance by those who are ill and/or at-risk (e.g. elderly, immune-compromised) is understandably discouraged. We will continue to urge attendees to follow recommended healthy habits such as social distancing, hand-sanitizing, covering coughs and sneezes, etc. Stewart Family Funeral Home

Memorial services at Stewart will only have select family members allowed to attend. The funeral home will provide a live stream of a chapel service for those that are unable to attend.

The company is also asking that those populations at the highest risk of COVID-19 (immune-compromised, elderly, young children, etc.) stay home.

Services will still have social distancing practices in place on-site and ask that the public follow CDC guidelines.