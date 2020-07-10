Starbucks to mandate face masks in all company-owned cafes by July 15

CORTE MADERA, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 10: A Starbucks worker prepares to clean the door at a Starbucks Coffee store on June 10, 2020 in Corte Madera, California. Starbucks announced plans to close 400 of its company owned cafes over the next 18 months as the coffee shop chain estimates losing over $3 billion due to the coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Coffee tycoon Starbucks announced that it will require all customers in an American company-owned store to have a face mask starting July 15.

The company said the move is about “prioritizing the health and well-being of partners (employees) and customers.”

Any customer not wearing a mask will be asked to go to the drive-thru or use curbside pickup. This affects roughly more than half of Starbucks locations nationwide.

In a 2019 tax filing, the company said 55 percent of its 18,000+ stores are company-owned.

The World Health Organization has emphasized mask-wearing, social distancing, and hygiene by individuals are key strategies to fight the virus. They say governments and individuals should contour their mask policies and behavior based on the outbreak’s status in their countries.