Staff member at East Texas Food Bank tests positive for COVID-19

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – On Wednesday, the East Texas Food Bank became aware of a staff member that tested positive for COVID-19.

To provide emergency food assistance for a 26-county coverage area, ETFB has been actively monitoring developments related to the coronavirus and taking proactive measures to the health and well-being of staff, volunteers, and clients.

The staff member that tested positive developed symptoms on March 24 and left the food bank immediately to self-quarantine following CDC guidelines.

ETFB said they initiated remote work on March 16 and the positive staff member had no close contact with clients, partner agencies or volunteers when symptomatic.

The East Texas Food Bank will continue to follow CDC Guidelines, Feeding America, and NET Health to protect everyone from exposure when helping the community.

Volunteers use gloves for packing and sorting, sanitize high-touched common surfaces, and wash and sanitize hands every two hours as well as before and after shift or when entering or leaving the production floor.