Smith County up to 88 cases, 23 patients have recovered

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Smith County health officials announced in a press conference on Thursday that the coronavirus case count had risen to 88, up six from Wednesday.

Smith County still leads East Texas with the highest number of cases of COVID-19. The next closest county is Gregg, which has 37.

51 people are hospitalized in Tyler hospitals currently with the coronavirus. 23 patients have met the definition of recovery, according to George Roberts of NET Health.

That means that a patient has made it 14 days since symptoms started, eight days have passed since you have had to use medicine to battle a fever (not using Aspirin, Tylenol, etc), and there has been significant improvement in respiratory symptoms.

Health officials also said that wearing a face mask is not a substitute for social distancing and frequent hand washing. All steps must be taken to protect yourself from the virus.

Judge Nathaniel Moran also spoke on his stay-at-home order, which he extended to last April 30. He did so to be in conjunction with Gov. Abbott’s order and to avoid confusion.

Moran also reminded that nonessential, local businesses could operate under the “locked door” provision. Small businesses can still operate if they can keep customers locked out and have 10 or fewer employees inside.

East Texas is now up to 329 cases. Here is the latest tally kept by KETK News: