Smith County up to 32 coronavirus cases

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – NET Health confirmed on its website Monday morning that Smith County is up to 32 cases of coronavirus, up one from Sunday.

It is the 64th confirmed case of coronavirus in East Texas, meaning that Smith County still accounts for half of the cases in the Piney Woods.

Upshur County on Monday confirmed its second case of COVID-19. Here is the most updated tally kept by KETK News:

Smith County – 32, 1 death

Van Zandt County – 2, 1 death

Gregg County – 5

Angelina County – 3

Rusk County – 3

Bowie County – 3

Shelby County – 2

Cherokee County – 2

Nacogdoches County – 2

Cass County – 2

Upshur County – 2

Morris County – 1

Hopkins County – 1

Harrison County – 1

Franklin County – 1

Henderson County – 1

Polk County – 1

President Trump on Sunday recommended that social distancing restrictions be extended through at least April 30.

As a result, many East Texas school districts have already announced they will be extending their school closures through May 1.

School districts that made such an announcement as of this writing include: